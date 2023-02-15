CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders of the Charleston Jewish Federation (CJF) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) came together at Synagogue Emanu-el Wednesday to educate and empower community members to fight hate and anti-Semitism throughout the Palmetto State.

Local and national leaders are addressing the recent rise of hate and anti-Semitism in the U.S.

“In 2019,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “the polling revealed 11 percent of the general population had anti-Semitic attitudes. And then in 2022, the number leapt to 20 percent. So in three years, that number almost doubled.”

Greenblatt says his organization works tirelessly to rid the country of hate.

“We are deeply,” he said, “passionately, relentlessly committed to fighting hate wherever and whenever it appears.”

Officials say data show anti-Semitism continues to increase in South Carolina as well.

Eytan Davidson (Regional Director, ADL Southeast) :07

“Our preliminary audit numbers are showing from 2021 to 2022,” ADL Southeast regional director Eytan Davidson said, “incidents went up about 180 percent.”

They say an effective way to reduce this rise in hate is by educating children in schools locally.

“Through the work of the federation and other partners,” Davidson said, “we went from six schools that are doing No Place for Hate in South Carolina last year, to 19 this year.”

And nationwide.

“I am proud that we reached four and a half million school children last year,” Greenblatt said, “and we will keep doing that every single day because again, it’s about ultimately transforming the culture to keep our kids safe.”