NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard says four people were rescued from the water in North Charleston Saturday night.

According to the US Coast Guard, a man has been arrested following a boat crash that ejected four people into the water in North Charleston.

Officials told News 2 that a 22-foot boat collided with a dredge buoy.

Good Samaritans, North Charleston Fire Department, and SCDNR rescued people from the water.

One person was transported to MUSC for treatment.

SCDNR arrested Nicholas Francesco Zuccala (39) on the charge of boating under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details on the incident are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.