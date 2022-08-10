CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested on Wednesday morning after an attempted robbery in West Ashley, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob at least one person of their car, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The suspect to a nearby car wash and officers set up a search perimeter to locate the individual.

Sgt. Wolfsen said the individual later entered a home in the area of Carrillo Street and North Dallerton Circle. Officers made contact with the individual who eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time, or if any injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

