NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A female shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said she did not survive.

Investigators identified a suspect and later arrested Javerick Devonta Tyrell around 10:00 a.m. on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.