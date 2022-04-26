CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last week on King Street.

Charleston Police Major Warrants Detectives, along with the US Marshals Task Force Officers and Summerville Police Officers worked together in arresting 21-year-old Shakayla Gilliard of North Charleston.

According to Charleston PD, officers responded to a disturbance call just before 10:30 p.m. on April 19th. A disturbance, involving two women, escalated into a shooting with one of the two being struck in the upper torso.

Gilliard is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.