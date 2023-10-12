HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of two brothers at an apartment complex off Murray Drive.

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the South Pointe Apartments on September 30. Two men, who were later revealed to be brothers, died at the scene.

Hanahan Police Chief Rick Gebhardt said one suspect was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The person’s name was not released because of their age and the ongoing investigation.

“Since the incident occurred, investigators with the Hanahan Police Department have dedicated themselves to bringing those responsible for the incident to justice,” said Chief Gebhardt.