NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston seized eight firearms after responding to a “shots fired” call at a Dorchester Road gentleman’s club early Saturday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said officers located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting parked across the street from the G-Club.

Police say the vehicle sped off while officers were approaching, which prompted a pursuit.

“The driver lost control at the intersection of East Montague and Hassell Street and crashed into a fence,” police said. “The suspect was caught by a K-9 while trying to flee the scene.”

A loaded AR-15-style rifle was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, officers who stayed at the club found seven firearms that had been discarded.

Jared Elijah Weeks, 34, was arrested on several charges including failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by person prohibited.