1 case of the mumps reported at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A case of the mumps was confirmed at a high school in Summerville.

Dorchester District 2 spokeswoman Patricia Raynor told News 2 that a parent at Summerville High School reported their child has been confirmed with a case of the mumps.

School administrators reported the case to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The school has since followed DHEC regulations and sent a letter to the parents of students who had classes with the student.

No other cases have been reported at this time.