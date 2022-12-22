SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds inside an apartment stairwell.

Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell, 19, on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

An investigation is ongoing. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Coroner’s

Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted Summerville PD in the investigation.

The victim’s name will be released when appropriate.