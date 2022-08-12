CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department said officers responded to woods behind a Walmart off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. where they located a 34-year-old woman who was suffering from trauma that resulted from an assault.

That woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police learned there was a second assault victim during their investigation and located a 36-year-old man in the woods with apparent bodily trauma. That man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case. An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.