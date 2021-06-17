1 dead, 2 injured following early morning high-speed crash on Betsy Kerrison Parkway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed following a high-speed single-vehicle crash on Betsy Kerrison Parkway early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews with St. John’s Fire District, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway around 2:00 a.m. where the crash occurred.

Charleston County deputies say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed heading towards Seabrook Island when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Crews with St. John’s Fire District said two patients were extricated and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the crash caused a rear seat passenger to eject from the vehicle. That person died at the scene.

News 2 has learned all occupants inside the vehicle were juveniles.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.