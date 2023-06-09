NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead and three others were injured during a Thursday night shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a reported shooting near the A-1 Food Store on Dorchester Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned four people had been shot. One victim, a 19-year-old, died at the scene.

“Two injured victims were found at the scene. Another victim showed up at a hospital,” said North Charleston PD spokesman Harve Jacobs in an update Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.

North Charleston detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.