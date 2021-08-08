1 dead, 2 injured in wrong way crash that shut down southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge

Editor’s note: Charleston PD later told News 2 only two people were taken to the hospital instead of three as first reported.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly collision involving a wrong-way driver shutdown the southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge for several hours early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston and Mount Pleasant Police Department’s responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the bridge just before midnight.

Authorities say one person was killed in the collision and two others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Hyundai sedan that was traveling in the wrong direction collided head-on with a Ranger Rover SUV. Police say the impact caused a Jeep SUV traveling behind the Ranger Rover to crash.

The female driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were shut down for several hours while crews responded the the scene. All lanes reopened just before 4:30 a.m.