1 dead after auto vs pedestrian crash in Goose Creek Tuesday night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are investigating a fatal auto vs pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday just before 7:00 p.m.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to the area of Highway 176 and Westview Boulevard after receiving reports that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 2002 Toyota 4Runner, traveling eastbound on Highway 176, had struck a pedestrian.

Capt. James Brown with GCPD said the pedestrian, a 51-year-old Goose Creek resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office later.

An investigation is ongoing.