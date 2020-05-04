Live Now
1 dead after car crashes into tree in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Mount Pleasant.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7:00 a.m. after a car struck a tree near Mathis Ferry Road and Spark Street.

Police say the vehicle had one occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Team and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. 

