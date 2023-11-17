DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after their car was found submerged in a retention pond in Ridgeville, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the Walmart Distribution Center off Timothy Creek Road regarding a vehicle in a body of water.

Once on the scene, first responders located a single vehicle in a pond.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, South Carolina Ports Authority, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are on scene and/or investigating the incident, said Lt. Rick Carson with the sheriff’s office.

