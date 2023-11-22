CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have confirmed the death of a driver in the multi-car collision that stopped westbound traffic for hours on I-526 by Westmoreland Bridge, Nov. 16.

Sergeant Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said the driver of a Hyundai Palisade died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Reports state that the driver of the Hyundai Palisade collided with a Toyota Corolla and a Lexus RX350 in the right-hand lane traveling westbound on I-526 last Thursday evening.

As a result of the crash, six people were injured and taken to the hospital, and two were reported to have serious injuries.

CPD is still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Traffic Unit at (843) 965-4084