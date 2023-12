WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died after their pickup truck overturned in a single-car collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The pickup driver was traveling north on Ditchbank Road near Victory Road when they swerved off the left side of the roadway, and the pickup flipped, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The Williamsburg County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

SCHP is investigating this incident.