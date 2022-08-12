CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street for a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who was suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.