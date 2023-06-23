NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 55-year-old man has died following a crash that happened in North Charleston on Thursday afternoon.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrived at the crash location and observed a silver Kia van “wrapped around a tree,” according to an incident report.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Patriot Boulevard and Club Course Drive.

The officer reported that a male victim was on the ground being treated by firefighters when they arrived at the location. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

According to the report, the officer observed open bottles of liquor along with what appeared to be marijuana on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A witness said the saw the vehicle swerving in and out of the lane behind her. She said the van had accelerated past her at a fast speed, ran into a light pole, and kept moving before it stopped after being wrapped around a tree.

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department said the crash was deadly in a Friday morning update. The coroner has not yet identified the victim.