NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating a car crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning on Dorchester Road.

According to North Charleston Police Department, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway.

Officers say a male victim was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.