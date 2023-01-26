CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound.

“This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction with a single yellow dashed-line lane divider,” explained Inspector Michael Gillooly with Charleston PD.

One person was taken to a local hospital; a second person died at the scene.

Inspector Gillooly said impairment does appear to be a factor in this crash.

“MAIT investigators closed SC-41 in both directions between Reflectance Drive and Brick Church Road while they completed their investigation,” said Gillooly. “The roadway was reopened at 12:50 p.m. to vehicular traffic.”

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.