BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Berkeley County.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Honda Accord along US 17-A just before 4:00 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. That chase came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed along Cooper Store Road.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.