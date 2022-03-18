WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters had to dive through a window to escape flames during a deadly house fire in Walterboro late Thursday night.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home on Gadsden Loop for a structure fire with entrapment just before midnight.

Once there, they discovered a single-story brick building that was well involved with fire coming from the roof, front windows, and door.

A 24 year old occupant told firefighters that she was on the front porch when she heard a loud pop inside the home. “When she went to investigate, the power was off, and she found smoke banked about four feet from the floor,” officials said.

The woman told firefighters that she tried to reach a 59-year-old woman that was in a back bedroom, but she was driven out by the heat and smoke.

“She ran down the street to get help and she returned with her uncle. The two attempted a second time to reach the woman inside but were unsuccessful due to the increased fire and smoke.”

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

While some fire crews battled the flames, others entered the bedroom to search for the woman. They said the bedroom “flashed over with fire blowing out of both windows.”

“Firefighters narrowly escaped by diving out of the window. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening burns,” officials said.

The woman was eventually found in a front bedroom. They said she had no signs of life.

Officials said the 24-year-old woman was treated by firefighter-paramedics for smoke inhalation. She was later taken to Colleton County Medical Center.

Colleton County fire leaders said the cause appeared to be electrical. The occupants told them the home had electrical issues.

The home was heavily damaged in the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family.