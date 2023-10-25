

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Officers responded to a location on Adair Street around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

While on the way to the scene, the officers learned that shots had been fired and arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim did not survive the shooting. Charleston County Coroner says the victim of the shooting is 48-year-old Koorosh Roach of North Charleston.

NCPD is still investigating the incident.