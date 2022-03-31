CHARLESTON , S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-26 early Thursday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 216 around 2:10 a.m.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the back of a Cadillac, which was disabled in the roadway.

Trooper Lee said the driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash.

No other details were provided. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.