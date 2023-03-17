CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A FedEx driver has died following a Friday morning crash on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Officials said a FedEx branded truck was traveling on Henry Tecklenburg Drive when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

“Arriving first responders located the male driver of the truck, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Henry Tecklenburg Drive was closed for several hours between Magwood Drive and Watchtower Lane as investigators worked the scene.

The road was reopened later Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.