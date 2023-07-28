NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the North Village Shopping Center early Friday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to the Dorchester Road shopping center around 2:19 p.m. where they were flagged down by a crowd in front of the Bloom Room.

According to a report, a female was located unresponsive on the ground, and noted that bystanders were attempting CPR on the victim. The report also said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and took over attempts to save the victim’s life.

The victim will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.