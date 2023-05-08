NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Windsor Hill Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man who had “apparently been shot.”

An officer began performing life-saving measures until fire and EMS crews arrived to help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Police say no arrests have been made.

North Charleston detective and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.