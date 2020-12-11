1 dead, several injured in crash on Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Local News

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed, and several others injured in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in southern Charleston County.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious crash on Betsy Kerrison Parkway near Hope Plantation around 2:30 p.m.

The roadway was shut down for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO later announced one person has died as a result of the crash and said multiple people were injured.

An investigation is on-going.

