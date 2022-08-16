CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m.

“The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car which other witnesses also described having driven through the parking lot at the time of the gunshots,” explained Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD. “The car was located at a 7/11 as was the suspect, who has since been detained.”

No injuries have been reported. Officials say the suspect has not yet been charged.

An investigation is underway.