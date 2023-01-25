NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire not far from Park Circle early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived just before 4:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and heavy fire in the rear, according to Asst. Fire Chief Christian Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department.

Rainey said everyone made it out of the home safely. One person was displaced and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of that house fire is under investigation.