CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found injured near the Grandview Apartments overnight.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were initially called to the Magwood Drive apartment complex around midnight following reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found a person with leg injuries that were consistent with being struck by a car.

There have been no reports of anyone being shot, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson, a spokesman for Charleston PD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gibson said detectives are actively investigating the incident.