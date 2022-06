AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews report one injured in a car crash in Francis Marion National Forest on Friday night.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I’on Swamp Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into trees.

One minor injury was reported by AMFD.

Limited details are availed at this time.