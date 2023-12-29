ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Andrews are investigating a Thursday night drive-by shooting that left a person injured.

Officers with the Andrews Police Department were dispatched to the Arbor Place Apartments shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found a victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to witnesses, a car with two men drove up to the intersection of Oakland and Poplar streets and began firing toward the apartment complex’s parking lot, where several young men were hanging out.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black or dark gray four-door sedan and believed it to have been a Honda or Toyota.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223 or 843-543-8183.