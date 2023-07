CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Dulsey Road and Elsey Drive around 8:00 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired.

A male victim was found in the road suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.