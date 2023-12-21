NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured during a Thursday afternoon shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an apartment complex off Morris Baker Boulevard after receiving a call about a fight involving a weapon.

A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was approached by two men who were armed with a pistol. The men fought the victim and then shot him, according to police.

“A friend of the victim came out of an apartment to intervene, and the suspects took his phone. A bystander found the phone at another location in North Charleston and took it to a location in West Ashley, where it was tracked and returned to our officers,” said an official with the department.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.