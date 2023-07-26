ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Andrews, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home on Watford Place.

“The victim left the scene, and deputies were dispatched to the area of Andrews Elementary School for a man with a gunshot wound,” said Jason Lesley, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Officials say both parties were uncooperative with law enforcement. There is no threat to the community.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.