NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an apartment complex off Fairwind Drive for a reported shooting just before 2:00 p.m.

A spokesman for the police department, Harve Jacobs, said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.