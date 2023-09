NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a deadly Friday night crash on I-526.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate between Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue were closed for several hours following to two-car crash which happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Details about the crash were not provided.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.