CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash that happened along Savannah Highway on Sunday night.

Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Savannah Highway when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Magnolia Road. The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m.

The vehicle then hit a tree and overturned, according to police.

“First Responders arrived at the scene to render aid. The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Lt. Corey Taylor with Charleston PD.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“MAIT investigators closed Savannah Highway between Magnolia Road and Radio Road while they completed their preliminary investigation. Officers reopened the roadway at 4:00 am to vehicular traffic,” said Lt. Taylor.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name when appropriate.