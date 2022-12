MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was rescued during a house fire in Mount Pleasant on Sunday evening.

Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a one-story home off Rifle Range Road.

“Fire personnel rescued one patient,” officials said.

The scene remains active as of 6:30 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area. Police say Rifle Range Road is closed between Six Mile Road and Omni Blvd.

No other details were provided.