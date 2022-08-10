CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks.

The victim ran to Hanks where EMS was called. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the person responsible for the shooting ran off towards Calhoun Street but was apprehended by police and is being questioned.

Officials with CPD said there is no threat to the community. Count on 2 for updates.