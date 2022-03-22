FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Tired after a long day of sun, surf, and sand? Talk a walk down Center Street and pop into a popular local restaurant for a quick bite and refreshing beverage.

We compiled a list of the most popular eateries on Folly Beach. In order to qualify, the restaurant must have at least 50 reviews.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated establishments, according to Yelp:

1. Jack of Cups Saloon

Jack of Cups Saloon, which serves mainly Hungarian-Czech-inspired dishes, comes highly recommended by Yelp reviewers. Customers describe the ambiance as “quirky” and “quiet and removed from the Folly craziness/hustle and bustle.”

Popular Dishes: Halupki, Pierogi Lasagna, and Hungarian Lentil Dip

Location: 34 Center St.

Rating: Five stars out of 404 reviews

2. Lost Dog Cafe

Four-legged friends are always welcome at this small, local hot spot on Folly Beach. Because this cafe is so popular, you can expect it to be pretty crowded on the weekends. What could be better than breakfast all day?! “Worth the drive!” as one Yelp reviewer said.

Popular Dishes: Huevos Rancheros, French Toast, Folly Benedict

Location: 106 W Huron St.

Rating: Four and a half stars out of 874 reviews

3. Chico Feo

Fair warning: Yelp reviewers say the place can get crowded and it’s “a bit confusing figuring out how to order.” But, if you do figure out how to order you won’t be disappointed as the tacos have been described as “next level.” Plus, it’s open late so consider it a must-stop on the way home from the Folly Beach bars!

Popular Dishes: Chicken Tacos, Mahi Tacos, Bun Cha

Location: 122 E Ashley Ave

Rating: Four and a half stars of out 270 reviews

4. The Drop In Bar & Deli

“Best food and best prices on the island,” wrote one Yelp user. The Drop In is known for its deli favorites and specialty sandwiches which are perfect to pack in your beach bag or scarf down after a long day in the sun.

Popular Items: Little Havana Sandwich, Pasta Salad, the War Pig

Location: 32-B Center St.

Rating: Four and a half stars out of 73 reviews

5. Rita’s Seaside Grille

While visitors praise the menu variety and “beachy vibes” at Rita’s, what really shines is the staff. One Yelp user said it best: “They made a Painkiller specifically for my grandmother even though it wasn’t on the menu! Now that’s service!”

Popular Items: Fish & Shrimp Tacos, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Grouper Sandwich

Location: 2 Center St.

Rating: Four stars out of 920 reviews

6. St James Gate

“Classic American Irish styled pub. They poured the Guinness correctly and the atmosphere is just right,” one Yelp reviewer wrote. Need we say more?

Popular Items: Fish and Chips, Frozen Irish Coffee, Irish Tater Tots

Location: 11 Center St.

Rating: Four stars out of 216 reviews

7. Loggerhead’s Beach Grill

Reviewers love Loggerhead’s proximity to the beach and weekday happy hour specials. “What more could one ask for in a beachside restaurant?” one reviewer asked. “If your answer is a friendly staff, live music, and a place that supports local causes, then Loggerhead’s Beach Grill is the joint you’re gonna want to hit up when on Folly Beach!” You can even listen to live music while you stare out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Popular Items: Conch Fritters, Onion Rings, Lowcountry Alfredo

Location: 123 W. Ashley Ave

Rating: Four stars out of 363 reviews

8. Locklear’s on Little Oak

Affectionately nicknamed LOLO may not be right on the main strip of Folly Beach, but according to Yelp reviewers, it is a “must stop.” If you’re hoping to avoid the lines on Center St, try LOLO. One Yelp user even said it has “best she-crab soup in all of South Carolina,” but we’ll let you be the judge of that!

Popular Items: She Crab Soup, Shrimp Burger, Fried/Grilled Scallops

Location: 2293 Folly Road

Rating: Four stars out of 87 reviews

9. Bowen’s Island Restaurant

Bowen’s Island is a can’t miss spot when visiting Folly Beach. It’s a little off the beaten path (meaning you’ll have to drive down a dirt road to get there), but once you arrive you’ll be met with delicious seafood and spectacular views. You have to order at the counter before sitting, so prepare to wait in long lines. It’s no wonder Yelp users call Bowen’s Island “a truly amazing local dining experience” and “THE REAL THING.”

Popular Items: Fried/Grilled Shrimp Platter, Steamed Oysters, Frogmore Stew

Location: 1870 Bowens Island Rd

Rating: Four stars out of 562 reviews

10. Woody’s Pizza

Pizza and the beach may not seem like the most classic combination, but Yelp users believe Woody’s is up to the task. The slices are pretty large, so you may be headed home with leftovers. Quick tip: Woody’s only delivers on the island!

Popular Items: the Woody, Homemade. Ranch. Dipping. Sauce.

Location: 39 Center St.

Rating: Four stars out of 178 reviews