The rosters for the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s were announced on Sunday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a two year break due to COVID-19. The annual high school football Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s will return on Saturday, December 17th at Spartanburg High School.

The rosters for the contest were announced this afternoon.

Representing the Lowcountry on team South Carolina:

Marquez Spells – running back from Summerville HS

Monroe Freeling – offensive lineman from Oceanside Collegiate

Dezmon Mathis – tight end from Fort Dorchester HS

Suderian Harrison – quarterback who will play wide receiver from Woodland HS

Deandre Jones – defensive lineman from Fort Dorchester HS

Omari Jenkins – linebacker from Timberland HS

Mikey Rosa – linebacker from Wando HS

Christian Garland – linebacker from Ashley Ridge HS

Cameron Avery – linebacker from Cane Bay HS

Michael Jenkins – linebacker from Summerville HS