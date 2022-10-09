MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a two year break due to COVID-19. The annual high school football Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s will return on Saturday, December 17th at Spartanburg High School.
The rosters for the contest were announced this afternoon.
Representing the Lowcountry on team South Carolina:
Marquez Spells – running back from Summerville HS
Monroe Freeling – offensive lineman from Oceanside Collegiate
Dezmon Mathis – tight end from Fort Dorchester HS
Suderian Harrison – quarterback who will play wide receiver from Woodland HS
Deandre Jones – defensive lineman from Fort Dorchester HS
Omari Jenkins – linebacker from Timberland HS
Mikey Rosa – linebacker from Wando HS
Christian Garland – linebacker from Ashley Ridge HS
Cameron Avery – linebacker from Cane Bay HS
Michael Jenkins – linebacker from Summerville HS