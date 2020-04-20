10 people cited at Murrells Inlet bar for violating governor’s order

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Ten people were cited for violating the governor’s order at a Murrells Inlet bar.

Deputies were notified that Uncle Tito’s was allowing patrons in the back door and operating in violation of Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency declaration, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

When deputies entered at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, they found people seated and standing throughout the bar in possession of alcoholic beverages. A Person behind the bar told the officers people were playing darts and conducting a work meeting. Deputies determined that not all of the people were employees, according to Sheriff Weaver.

The following were issued citations for Failure to Disperse in Emergency Area:

James Feuger, age 51, Katie Ford, 31, Walter Standish, 43, Amanda Millen, 28, Meredith Millen, 34, Brittany Thomason, 33, Charles Harrison, 32, Rodney Thomason, 27, and Vandelyn Nichols, 36, all of Murrells Inlet, and Jonathan Repak, 38, of Myrtle Beach.

The emergency order is designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

