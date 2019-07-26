Police: 10-year-old injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD) — An early morning shooting has left a 10-year-old injured in North Charleston.

Investigators say shots were fired in the parking lot of Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard around 12:16 Friday morning. North Charleston Police tell News 2 bullets hit several apartments.

We’re told a projectile went through a wall, injuring a ten-year-old girl. Medics took the girl to MUSC to be treated.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office detained two people in the parking lot. It is not clear if they were involved in the shooting.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.