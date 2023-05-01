CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will soon receive a $10 million grant to combat flooding at the intersection of King and Huger Streets.

Flooding at this heavily traveled thoroughfare frequently reaches over 18” in depth, which can often happen during afternoon thunderstorms. But new funding through the American Rescue Plan will help the city install a pump station and move that water away from the road and nearby buildings.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in early 2022. It included improving the surface collection system (curb inlets and pipes) in cooperation with a project from Charleston Water System to upgrade water and sewer in the area.

Now, the project is in its end stage for permitting and on track to begin receiving construction bids later this year.

“We already completed a Phase 1, but the expensive part was a Phase 2- to put in a water retention area and pump station, and that’s why we needed this $10M grant,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“So, about the time we get the funds later this summer or later this year, we’ll be done with the permitting and we’ll be able to put the job out for contract,” he added.

The city is partnering with Charleston Housing Authority to build phase 2 of the project on the vacant Huger frontage of Enston Homes. The project will consist of building a pond to hold the water and a pump station building to push that water out through pipes under I-26.

The pond will include a park-like feature with benches, green infrastructure, landscaping improvements, and “architecturally attractive building materials” to make it an amenity for the neighborhood.

“It’s going to be beautiful as well because we take the philosophy that we learned during our Dutch Dialogues – whenever you make any kind of project, make it beautiful,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

He described it as a place citizens can enjoy while taking care of flooding.

“This grant provides an opportunity to fix a major and known flooding challenge, and it’s just one of many that we are addressing and getting done,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “So, we’re just honored to have this funding from the federal government and passed through the state, to be able to address this flooding challenge in our city.”

City leaders say construction will continue into 2025.