10th annual Charleston Food Truck Festival to take place this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th Annual Charleston Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, May 22nd and Sunday, May 23rd.

The annual event will host delicious food from some of the best food trucks in the Southeast.

The festival will go from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. both days at the North Charleston Riverfront Park. The event is family and pet friendly and there will be live music, beer and wine, and retail vendors available for guests.

For more information on the festival, visit the Charleston Food Truck Festival website.