10th Democratic presidential debate happens Tuesday night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All eyes are on Charleston as the 10th Democratic presidential debate will take place at the Gaillard Center Tuesday night.

This is a huge push for Democratic candidates with the “First in the South” South Carolina primary happening on Saturday, February 29th.

Undecided voters will watch Tuesday night’s debate, and depending on how the event shakes down, voters could be swayed to vote for the next presidential Democratic nominee.

The Debate

Tuesday night’s debate will feature seven of the remaining Democratic candidates including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Businessman Tom Steyer.

The 2-hour debate will air live at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. Each candidate will get 1 minute 16 seconds to answer direct questions. There will be no opening or closing statements, though all candidates will get a closing question.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King are the moderators.

The Spin Room

Outside of the auditorium where the debate will take place is a room called “the spin room.”

This is where the candidates will come after leaving the debate stage to answer questions from the media.

The name refers to the fact that the participants will attempt to “spin” or influence the perception of the debate among the assembled reporters. News 2 will stream live from that room here.

Rallies and Protests

Rallies and protests are expected to form around the Gaillard Center on Tuesday.

Most of those rallies are expected to start around 5:00 p.m., including the American Civil Liberties Union which focuses on a Rights for All program.

“We focus on criminal justice reform, immigration justice, reproductive freedom and voting rights for those who have been disenfranchised,” said Emily Walters with ACLU. “Tonight, we just want to have folks keeping civil rights and liberties in mind when they vote in 2020 and hold their candidates accountable to this issue.”

Another of those rallying outside the Gaillard Center is the GOP who has billboards all around Charleston and an electronic van that has been driving around the venue.

“They’re highlighting what President Trump has done here in South Carolina. Record unemployment, lots of jobs, criminal justice reform. We’re running on our record and that’s what we’re highlighting to South Carolinians.”

Watching the Debate

While tickets for the debate were not easy to come by, there are several options for watching Tuesday’s event with friends in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Democratic Party is holding an “official watch party” at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Charleston. Tickets for that event cost $75 and include both the watch party, after party and h’orderves.

If you’re not wanting to spend any cash but want to hang out with fellow supporters, a few candidates have pre-planned watch parties that are open to the public.

Tom Steyer: 7:30 PM, American Theatre (446 King St, Charleston, SC 29403)

Bernie Sanders: 6:30 PM, Workshop (1503 King Street Ext, North Charleston, SC 29405)

Joe Biden: 8:00 PM, Regional Field Office (2025 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405)

Pete Buttigieg: 7:00 PM, 71 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401